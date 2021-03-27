Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday March 27th And Sunday March 28th.

For Saturday day: Sunshine mixed with clouds at times with a chance for scattered thunderstorms late. Daytime highs approaching 75, winds becoming southwest 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 35%.



For Saturday night: Cloudy with lows around 42. Northwesterly winds 8 to 15 mph.

For Sunday day: High temperatures reach up to 59 under clearing skies. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Overnight lows approaching 43 under clear skies. Winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.