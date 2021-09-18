Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For September 18th & 19th.

For Saturday day: Highs around 89 under mainly clear skies. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Saturday night: Mainly clear with lows around 66. Winds out of the east around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Daytime highs approaching 84 under partly cloudy skies with a chance for isolated storms late. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 25%.

For Sunday night: Lows dip down to about 68 under partly cloudy skies. Southeasterly winds around 5 mph.