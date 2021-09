Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For September 25th & 26th.

For Saturday day: Sunny skies and calm with a high of 77. Northwesterly winds around 5 mph.

For Saturday night: Clear skies with lows around 55. Winds turning south around 5 mph.

For Sunday day: Highs around 88 under sunny skies. Southerly winds 8 to 15 mph.

