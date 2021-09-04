KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For September 4th & 5th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Saturday September 4th & Sunday September 5th.

For Saturday day: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise overcast skies. Daytime highs approaching 80, winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

For Saturday night: Overnight lows approaching 65 under overcast skies with a chance for scattered thunderstorms early. Winds turning north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.

For Sunday day: Partly cloudy with a high of 82. Northerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

For Sunday night: Low of 61 under clear skies. Winds out of the north around 5 mph.