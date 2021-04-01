News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday April 1st

By

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday April 1st.

For today: Lots of sunshine outside with highs around 50. Winds turning north 5 to 10 mph.

For tonight: Lows level off around 27 under clear skies. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.

 

Additional info:

 

Freeze Warning

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…
Issued: 229 AM CDT Thu Apr 1 2021
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
WHAT
For the freeze warning this morning, sub-freezing temperatures in the 23 to 29 degree range. For the freeze warning tonight into Friday morning, lows in the 23 to 29 degree range.
WHERE
Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri.
WHEN
For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
IMPACTS
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Filed Under: Weather Forecast

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com