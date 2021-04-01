Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday April 1st.
For today: Lots of sunshine outside with highs around 50. Winds turning north 5 to 10 mph.
For tonight: Lows level off around 27 under clear skies. Winds becoming east around 5 mph.
Additional info:
Freeze Warning
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
For the freeze warning this morning, sub-freezing temperatures in the 23 to 29 degree range. For the freeze warning tonight into Friday morning, lows in the 23 to 29 degree range.
Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Missouri.
For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.