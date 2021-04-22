Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday April 22nd.
For today: Highs around 59 under increasing clouds. Winds becoming south around 5 mph.
For tonight: Low of 43 under cloudy skies with scattered rain showers likely. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.
Additional info:
Freeze Warning
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
Until 9 AM CDT Thursday.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.