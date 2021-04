Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday April 8th.



For Today: Cloudy skies expected with scattered rain showers likely. High temperatures reach up to 56, winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

For Tonight: Chance for scattered showers early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Lows dip down to about 45, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 25%.