Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday August 12th.
A heat advisory remains in effect through this evening….
For today: Daytime highs approaching 97 under partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds 8 to 15 mph.
For tonight: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Lows around 73, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Additional info:
Heat Advisory
Heat index values up to 107.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.