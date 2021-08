Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday August 19th.



For today: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Highs level off around 88, southeasterly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 25%.

For tonight: Mainly clear with a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms early. Low of 73, southeasterly winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 35%.