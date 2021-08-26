Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday August 26th.

A heat advisory is in effect until this evening….

For today: Slight chance for scattered rain showers late, otherwise mainly sunny skies and calm. High of 95, south winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

For tonight: Lows level off around 75 under mainly clear skies. Southeasterly winds around 5 mph.

Additional details: