Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday July 1st.
For today: Overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs level off around 81, winds becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
For tonight: Lows level off around 66 under overcast skies. Northeasterly winds around 5 mph.
Additional info:
Flash Flood Watch
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
Through Thursday evening.