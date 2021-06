Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday June 24th.

For today: Highs level off around 91 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. South winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For tonight: Cloudy skies expected with a chance for scattered storms. Lows dip down to about 75, winds out of the south 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.