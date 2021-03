Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday March 11th.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 12PM today until Saturday afternoon.

For Today: High temperatures reach up to 58 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Winds turning north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.

For Tonight: Low of 46 under cloudy skies with a chance for scattered storms. Winds out of the northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Additional Info: Flood Watch

Issued: 341 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021 – precautionary

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

location

Flood Watch for portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in southeast Kansas, Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford. In Missouri, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

Information: From noon CST today through Saturday afternoon

Persistent rainfall over the next several days is expected to lead to flooding across extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Widespread rainfall amounts through this weekend is expected to range from three to five inches.