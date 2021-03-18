News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday March 18th

By

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday March 18th.

 

A Flood warning is in effect for Benton and Hickory Counties….

 

For today: Highs level off around 43 under overcast skies with rain becoming mixed precipitation. Northwesterly winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

For tonight: Chance for scattered showers early, otherwise clearing skies. Lows dip down to about 29, winds becoming north 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

 

Additional Info:

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Flood Warning for...
  Benton County in central Missouri...
  Hickory County in central Missouri...
  Northeastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri...
  St. Clair County in west central Missouri...

* Until 700 AM CDT Thursday.

* At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 1 and 4
  inches of rain fell across the warned area between Wednesday
  afternoon and late Wednesday Evening. This rainfall on already
  saturated soils will lead to continued flooding of low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Warsaw, Hermitage, Lincoln, Appleton City, Cole Camp, Osceola,
  Lowry City and Weaubleau.

This includes the following low water crossings...
  Route F at Cole Camp Creek southwest of Cole Camp, Route B at
  Williams Creek southeast of Cole Camp, Route DD at Knobby Creek 6
  miles northeast of Edwards, Route WW at Archer Creek northeast of
  Lakeview Heights, Route D at Crane Creek 1 Mile south of Preston,
  Route V at Deer Creek near Hastain and Route J at Brush Creek 6
  miles west of Collins.

Filed Under: Weather Forecast

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com