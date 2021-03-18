Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday March 18th.

A Flood warning is in effect for Benton and Hickory Counties….

For today: Highs level off around 43 under overcast skies with rain becoming mixed precipitation. Northwesterly winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

For tonight: Chance for scattered showers early, otherwise clearing skies. Lows dip down to about 29, winds becoming north 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Additional Info:

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for... Benton County in central Missouri... Hickory County in central Missouri... Northeastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri... St. Clair County in west central Missouri... * Until 700 AM CDT Thursday. * At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 1 and 4 inches of rain fell across the warned area between Wednesday afternoon and late Wednesday Evening. This rainfall on already saturated soils will lead to continued flooding of low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Warsaw, Hermitage, Lincoln, Appleton City, Cole Camp, Osceola, Lowry City and Weaubleau. This includes the following low water crossings... Route F at Cole Camp Creek southwest of Cole Camp, Route B at Williams Creek southeast of Cole Camp, Route DD at Knobby Creek 6 miles northeast of Edwards, Route WW at Archer Creek northeast of Lakeview Heights, Route D at Crane Creek 1 Mile south of Preston, Route V at Deer Creek near Hastain and Route J at Brush Creek 6 miles west of Collins.