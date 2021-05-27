Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday May 27th.
For today: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs around 85, southerly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
For tonight: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Lows dip down to about 55, winds turning southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.
***Info on upcoming Severe Weather Thursday…….
Latest Update
Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible across the area through tonight. Be sure to stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions throughout the day and be prepared to seek shelter if threatening weather approaches your location. Stay up-to-date with Weatherology for the latest on this event.