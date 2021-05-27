Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday May 27th.

For today: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs around 85, southerly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

For tonight: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Lows dip down to about 55, winds turning southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.

***Info on upcoming Severe Weather Thursday…….

Latest Update