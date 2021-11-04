Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday November 4th.
For today: High temperatures reach up to 56 under clear skies. Winds turning north around 5 mph.
For tonight: Overnight lows approaching 36 under mainly clear skies. Winds turning northeast around 5 mph.
Additional Details:
Freeze Warning
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
Until 9 AM CDT Thursday.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.