Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday April 20th..
For today: Scattered rain showers likely, otherwise overcast. Highs level off around 39, winds becoming north 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
For tonight: Clearing skies with overnight lows approaching 29. Winds turning northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Additional info:
Freeze Warning
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
From 9 PM This Evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch, with locally up to two inches possible.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri.
From 7 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Warm ground temperatures and above freezing air temperatures are expected to quickly melt snow as it falls. However, moderate to briefly heavy snowfall may lead to a few slick spots.