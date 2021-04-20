KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday April 20th.

Freeze Warning

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

Issued: 334 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WHAT

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

WHERE

Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

WHEN

From 9 PM This Evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.