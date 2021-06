Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday June 1st.

For today: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers likely. High temperatures reach up to 69, winds becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

For tonight: Lows level off around 59 under cloudy skies with a chance for scattered rain showers. Winds turning east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.