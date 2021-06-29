Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday June 29th.
For today: Mainly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs level off around 86, winds turning south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 65%.
For tonight: Cloudy with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Low of 70, winds turning east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.
Additional info:
Flash Flood Watch
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon.
Through Tuesday evening.