KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday June 29th

Flash Flood Watch

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING…

Issued: 1116 PM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

Precautionary

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Locations

Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Miller, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair and Vernon.

Information

Through Tuesday evening.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible across the area through Tuesday. Saturated soils from recent excessive rainfall will result in an increased flash flood threat.

While not all areas will receive rainfall, the storms that do form will produce heavy rainfall potentially leading to flooding. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding.