KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday March 30th

Freeze Watch

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

Issued: 347 AM CDT Tue Mar 30 2021

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WHAT

Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees possible.

WHERE

Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

WHEN

From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS

Frost and freeze conditions could kill early blooming crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.