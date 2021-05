Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday May 11th.



For today: Chance for scattered showers, otherwise overcast skies. High of 60, winds becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 45%.



For tonight: Chance for scattered showers early, otherwise overcast skies. Low of 45, northeasterly winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.