This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error 403: YouTube Data API v3 has not been used in project 207061643940 before or it is disabled. Enable it by visiting https://console.developers.google.com/apis/api/youtube.googleapis.com/overview?project=207061643940 then retry. If you enabled this API recently, wait a few minutes for the action to propagate to our systems and retry..

Domain code: usageLimits

Reason code: accessNotConfigured

Error: No videos found.

Make sure this is a valid channel ID and that the channel has videos available on youtube.com.