Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday April 21st.

For today: Partly cloudy skies with highs around 54. Westerly winds 8 to 15 mph.

For tonight: Lows around 31 under mainly clear skies. Winds out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Additional Info: Freeze Warning

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY…

Issued: 252 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WHAT

Another freeze is expected tonight into Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from 26 to 31 degrees.

WHERE

Most of the Missouri Ozarks.

WHEN

The first Freeze Warning will end at 9 AM CDT this morning. The second Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

IMPACTS

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.