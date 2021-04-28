Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday April 28th.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the KRMS Listening area.
For today: Cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. High of 72, winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.
For tonight: Lows dip down to about 61 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Winds turning south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.
***Additional Info***
Flash Flood Watch
Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright.