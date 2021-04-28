Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday April 28th.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the KRMS Listening area.

For today: Cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. High of 72, winds out of the south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.

For tonight: Lows dip down to about 61 under overcast skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Winds turning south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

***Additional Info***

Flash Flood Watch

Issued: 207 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Location

Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright.

Information: Through Thursday morning.

Excessive rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur close to and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. Training thunderstorms containing high rainfall rates will be possible, leading to rapid onset flooding.