Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday August 11th.
A heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday evening…
For Today: Clear skies with a high of 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
For Tonight: Skies becoming partly cloudy with a low of 77. Winds out of the southwest 8 to 15 mph.
Additional Info:
Heat Advisory
Afternoon heat index values of around 105 degrees.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.