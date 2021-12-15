Today
75°F
Overcast with a high of 75. Southerly winds 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
44°F
Chance for scattered thunderstorms, otherwise cloudy. Lows level off around 44, winds turning southwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.
Wind Advisory
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
Issued: 208 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021
WHAT
South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected.
South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected.
WHERE
Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.
Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.
WHEN
From 10 AM Wednesday morning to Midnight Wednesday night.
From 10 AM Wednesday morning to Midnight Wednesday night.
IMPACTS
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.