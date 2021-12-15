Wind Advisory

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

Issued: 208 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021

WHAT

South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected.

WHERE

Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

WHEN

From 10 AM Wednesday morning to Midnight Wednesday night.

IMPACTS

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.