Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday July 28th.
A heat advisory is now in effect….
For today: High of 96 under sunny skies. Winds out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph.
For tonight: Clear skies and quiet with overnight lows approaching 75. Winds out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph.
More information:
Heat Advisory
Heat index values up to 108.
Miller, Morgan, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski, Laclede and Camden Counties.
Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The excessive heat may persist into Friday and Saturday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.