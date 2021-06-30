Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday June 30th.
For today: Daytime highs approaching 83 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Winds becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.
For tonight: Lows dip down to about 70 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Winds becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.
Additional info:
Flash Flood Watch
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
From Noon CDT today through Thursday evening.