KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday June 30th

Flash Flood Watch

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

Issued: 256 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021

Precautionary

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Locations

Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

Information

From Noon CDT today through Thursday evening.

Widespread rainfall is expected with embedded pockets of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. While widespread amounts are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, localized areas of 3 to 5 inches will be possible through Thursday afternoon.

High rainfall rates cold lead to rapid rises of small creeks, streams and rivers. Low water crossings and low lying roads could become impassable. Low lying campgrounds next to rivers and creeks could also experience rapid rises in water levels through Thursday afternoon.