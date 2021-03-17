News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday March 17th

By

Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday March 17th.

 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday….

For today: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. High of 61, east winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.

For tonight: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Lows around 38, winds becoming north 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

 

Additional info:

 

Flash Flood Watch

Issued: 219 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021
Precautionary
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Location
Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.
Information
From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning.
Rainfall amounts through tonight are expected to range from three quarters of an inch to two inches in widespread fashion.

 

Filed Under: Weather Forecast

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com