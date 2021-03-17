Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday March 17th.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday….

For today: Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy. High of 61, east winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 85%.

For tonight: Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Lows around 38, winds becoming north 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

Additional info:

Flash Flood Watch

Issued: 219 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

Precautionary

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Location

Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

Information

From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning.

Rainfall amounts through tonight are expected to range from three quarters of an inch to two inches in widespread fashion.