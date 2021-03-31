Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday March 31st.
For today: Skies becoming mainly clear with daytime highs approaching 53. Northwesterly winds 8 to 15 mph.
For tonight: Lows level off around 28 under clear skies. Winds out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Additional Info for overnight:
Freeze Warning
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. Colder temperatures can be expected in low terrain, valleys, and other wind protected areas.
Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.
From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
Frost and freeze conditions will damage sensitive early Spring vegetation.