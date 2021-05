Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday May 19th.

For today: Cloudy skies expected with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. High of 76, winds out of the southeast 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 55%.

For tonight: Chance for isolated thunderstorms, otherwise cloudy. Overnight lows approaching 66, southeasterly winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 65%.