Here’s the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday May 5th.
For today: Bright sunshine expected with a high of 69. Northwesterly winds around 5 mph.
For tonight: Partly cloudy with lows around 47. Winds turning southwest around 5 mph.
News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM
Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri
