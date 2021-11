Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Wednesday November 17th.

For today: Scattered rain showers likely, otherwise cloudy skies. High of 67, winds turning northwest 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%.

For tonight: Slight chance for scattered showers early, otherwise clearing skies. Lows dip down to about 35, northwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 15%.