Labor Day Fireworks Displays Planned Around the Lake

Labor Day is the traditional end to the summer season, and this year it’s going out with a bang around the lake. Several locations have big fireworks shows planned. They include Bear Bottom Resort, Tan-Tar-A, The Lodge of Four Seasons, the Inn at Grand Glaize, and Camden On the Lake. You’ll also be able to watch fireworks from the Tropic Island boat and both Celebration cruise ships. For more details including other events planned at those locations, visit the Visitor’s Bureau website www.funlake.com.