A Laclede County man charged in the connection to the 2021 murder and dismemberment of his employer pleads down to a lesser charge.

31-year-old Shane Norman of Eldridge pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder. The dismembered body of his former employer, 33-year-old Nathan Young, was reportedly found in a creek near Norman’s hometown.

Norman allegedly shot Young in the back of the head with a shotgun before removing his head and limbs and setting the corpse on fire.

Norman is set to be sentenced on August 16th.