News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Laclede County Dismemberment Suspect Pleads Down Charges

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jun 28, 2022 , , ,

A Laclede County man charged in the connection to the 2021 murder and dismemberment of his employer pleads down to a lesser charge.

31-year-old Shane Norman of Eldridge pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder. The dismembered body of his former employer, 33-year-old Nathan Young, was reportedly found in a creek near Norman’s hometown.

Norman allegedly shot Young in the back of the head with a shotgun before removing his head and limbs and setting the corpse on fire.

Norman is set to be sentenced on August 16th.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Local News

Early-Morning Fire Damages Home on Port Niangua Lane

Jun 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Fire Damages Camdenton-Area Business

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

LOPD Requesting Tasers to be Standard Issue Equipment (Again)

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Laclede County Dismemberment Suspect Pleads Down Charges

Jun 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News

Early-Morning Fire Damages Home on Port Niangua Lane

Jun 28, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Fire Damages Camdenton-Area Business

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

LOPD Requesting Tasers to be Standard Issue Equipment (Again)

Jun 27, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com