News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Laclede County Father Facing Charges In Son’s Suicide Now Facing More Charges

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 29, 2021 , , , , ,

A Laclede County man facing charges for allegedly leaving his son’s body to decompose in a sewage lagoon, after his son shot himself, is now facing more charges in the case.

Thomas Dean Johnson was previously charged with abandonment of a corpse on December 20th, but now investigators are adding charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, along with delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement officials say during the investigation at Johnson’s house, they found multiple guns and drugs in the residents.

The 20-year-old’s body was found on December 10th and investigators say Johnson later admitted he didn’t touch his son’s body and didn’t report the shooting because was embarrassed by what he had done.

A report also showed that Johnson took the gun from the scene, cleaned the mud from it and sold it.

Johnson is expected in court on January 3rd.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News School News

18-Year-Old Richland Teen Arraigned For Intentions Of Stealing

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

3 New Highway Patrol Graduates Are From The Lake Area

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News School News

18-Year-Old Richland Teen Arraigned For Intentions Of Stealing

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

3 New Highway Patrol Graduates Are From The Lake Area

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Versailles Man Facing Charges In Domestic Assault Case On Christmas Eve

Dec 29, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com