A Laclede County man facing charges for allegedly leaving his son’s body to decompose in a sewage lagoon, after his son shot himself, is now facing more charges in the case.

Thomas Dean Johnson was previously charged with abandonment of a corpse on December 20th, but now investigators are adding charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, along with delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement officials say during the investigation at Johnson’s house, they found multiple guns and drugs in the residents.

The 20-year-old’s body was found on December 10th and investigators say Johnson later admitted he didn’t touch his son’s body and didn’t report the shooting because was embarrassed by what he had done.

A report also showed that Johnson took the gun from the scene, cleaned the mud from it and sold it.

Johnson is expected in court on January 3rd.