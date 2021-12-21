A bizarre story out of Laclede County has a father facing charges in the death of his son.

Officials say Thomas Dean Johnson is accused of leaving his son’s body to decompose in a sewage lagoon, after his son shot himself earlier this month.

The 20-year-old’s body was found on December 10th and investigators say Johnson later admitted he didn’t touch his son’s body and didn’t report the shooting because was embarrassed by what he had done.

A report also showed that Johnson took the gun from the scene, cleaned the mud from it and sold it.

He’s being held on a $5,000 bond, facing charges of abandonment of a corpse and also for having an outstanding parole warrant from Oregon.