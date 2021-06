One man is hurt after a dump truck and a box truck went head-to-head in Laclede County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Marshfield man was driving the box truck when he failed to yield to the dump truck on Route 66 just east of Lebanon.

The dump truck hit the box truck and both vehicles were totaled.

The box truck driver went to Mercy Hospital by private car.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.