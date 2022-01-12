A water main break in Laclede County has some residents under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Officials with the Public Water District #1 say the issue affects residents on rural Gentry, Gardenia Land and Flint roads.

It’s advised that you boil water before using it to drink or cook, until samples can be taken on Wednesday to see if the line is clear.

Residents should also use the boiled water to manually make ice cubes.

