Laclede County Man Faces Domestic Assault Charges

By

A Laclede County man is now facing Domestic Assault charges following an incident over the past weekend.

The Sheriff’s office says Deputies responded to Neosho Drive, after a woman went to her neighbor’s home saying her husband Calvin Perry assaulted her.

The victim told Deputies she had been laying down with her infant child when Perry allegedly put his arm on her throat and pinned her down, slapping her.

Reportedly the fight was over money that Perry alleged his wife had “stolen” and given to her mother.

Perry told Deputies he did not hit her and he was only holding her down to keep her from kicking him.

He’s currently facing two counts of domestic assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and he’s scheduled to appear in court on November 8th.

