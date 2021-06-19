News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Laclede County Man Sentenced To Prison For Drug Trafficking

By

A Laclede County man is heading to prison for the next 25 years for his role in drug trafficking.

According to the Laclede County Prosecutor’s office, 26-year-old Carl W. Dill the 2nd of Conway was arrested following a chase that resulted in a crash out of Lawrence County in 2019, where deputies discovered methamphetamine.

He was found guilty during a trial in April.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Douglas Ward Jr of Jefferson City also pleaded guilty in May last year, he was sentenced to 15 years but the sentence was suspended.

Another person in the vehicle during the crash, 30-year-old Tara Ivey of Conway also pleaded guilty last May and she’s facing a 10-year suspended term.

