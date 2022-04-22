News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime

Laclede County Murder Suspect Loses Public Defender

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 22, 2022

A man accused of the murder of his girlfriend in Laclede County is being told to “get an attorney.”
Mark Tampow was in court this week where a judge ruled in favor of his current attorney with the Public Defender’s office, allowing the defender to withdraw from the case.
Tampow is scheduled to go to trial in the murder of 53-year-old Brenda Rogers of Lebanon starting on August 22nd.
A Pre-trial conference is set for June 6th.
Tampow had argued that he couldn’t afford an attorney and wanted the court to provide one, however, the court found Tampow does have adequate resources to hire a private counsel and has since denied his request.
He’s currently out on a $100,000 bond.

