A few schools in the Lake Region are still on the hunt for bus drivers just days before school starts.

According to the Director of Transportation at the Lebanon R-3 School District, they’re in need of 13 drivers for morning and afternoon routes.

They’re not the only one, nearby Laclede R-1 Conway is also in need of drivers.

Superintendent Luke Boyer tells KY 3 news that they are in need of 1 full time driver, and two or three individuals to be substitute drivers.

Both districts still rely heavily on school bus services due to the distances that parents are traveling through the rural communities.

As far as the Lake Area is concerned, it appears that all bus drivers are accounted for in the School of the Osage and Camdenton R3 school districts.