Laclede County Sheriff Looking At Pay Raises – Increasing Budget

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 29, 2021 , , , , ,

Pay raises are on the mind of the Laclede County Sheriff today.

With the County Commission reviewing it’s 2022 Budget, Sheriff David Millsap has indicated to the board that he needs help in getting and keeping deputies for his new budget.

Millsap says he feels the department has reached a critical stage, in which is becoming difficult to keep good employees with the pay that’s currently being given and with other agencies across the Lake Region raising pay for their employees.

Recently the Camden and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Departments have both raised their salaries for staff in order to keep deputies from moving on to other higher paying agencies.

Benton County has also indicated they are in need of raising their pay as well.

The Sheriff plans to propose his new budget with salary increases for staff on the January 7th commission meeting.

