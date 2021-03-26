Laclede County Sheriff Speaks About Young Murder Arrest

An Eldridge man is facing a charge of First Degree murder after his arrest in Laclede County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of 30-year-old Shane Patrick Norman is connected to the discovery of a body in November.

“To go over each step of this investigation would almost be too difficult to do. But it was something that was pieced together that we worked on everyday, and finally were able to produce a document after receive some DNA evidence from the lab. It was a very long and thorough investigation, I believe we conducted 35 interviews…we served a number of search warrants…we were able to put that all together and developed a suspect” says Sheriff David Milsap.

He tells KRMS News it was hard to identify the decapitated body of Nathan Young of Webster County early on “we were able to recover some of those body parts about a month after the homicide, and that led us fairly quickly led us through some tattoos on the body that indicated this was going to be Nathan Young. “

Sheriff Milsap says Young had been missing for two days before his body was found in Mountain Creek near the city of Eldridge, by a couple who were looking for arrowheads.

Milsap is not ruling out additional arrests in the case, but he says he’s not expecting any more at this time.

