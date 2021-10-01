Laclede County Woman Charged In Autistic Child’s Drowning Death Pleads Not Guilty

The woman accused of allowing a 3-year-old special needs child to wander off to a pond and drown is pleading not guilty in Laclede County Court.

60-year-old Angela Coleman was supposed to be babysitting 3-year old Mason Sadler and some other children on August 29th of this year at her home on Oak Bend Drive.

At one point, Mason wandered away from the house and was later found in a nearby pond.

Video surveillance shows the children were left alone for more than an hour after Mason’s father left the house.

Coleman is currently free on a $50,000 surety bond and has a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 on November 17th.