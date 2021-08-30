Laclede Electric Names New Board Of Directors In Annual Meeting

There are three new members of the Laclede Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Laclede Electric Cooperative (LEC) held the 2021 Annual Meeting virtually on August 27, 2021. Members were able to watch the meeting by clicking on the Annual Meeting icon on the LEC website.

In his remarks, Board President Joel Cravens commented, “Regrettably, we made the difficult decision to close our Annual Meeting to the public again this year. As much as we would like to meet with our members face-to-face, rising health concerns in our region required the move to a Virtual meeting for the safety of our employees and members.”

Members voted for three positions on the LEC Board of Directors through the Absentee Ballot process. A total of 1,567 ballots were received. The results are:

District number 1 Brenda Nutter 1,120

Douglas Baker 429

District number 2 Darrel Bishop 993

Ronald Melton 369

William Weaver 198

District number 3 Randall Little 1,031

Joanne Pollock 572

During the virtual meeting, members heard reports from Board President Joel Cravens, Board Treasurer Melvin Hoffman, CEO/General Manager Marc Roecker, and Chairman of the Committee on Nominations Mary Jo Tannehill.

At the conclusion of the meeting, 25 members drawn from those that voted were announced. The $100 checks for the winners will be mailed during the first week of September.

We want to thank everyone that viewed the virtual Annual Meeting and look forward to gathering again at the 2022 LEC Annual Meeting.