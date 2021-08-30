News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Laclede Electric Names New Board Of Directors In Annual Meeting

By

There are three new members of the Laclede Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.

Each was voted in by Absentee Ballot during Friday’s Annual Meeting, which was held virtually.

Brenda Nutter will serve in District 1, Darrel Bishop in District 2 and Randall Little in District 3.

At the conclusion of the meeting, officials drew 25 names of members who voted and each them will get a $100 check.

Officials say those checks will be mailed during the first week of September.

****More details:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

Laclede Electric Cooperative (LEC) held the 2021 Annual Meeting virtually on August 27, 2021. Members were able to watch the meeting by clicking on the Annual Meeting icon on the LEC website.

In his remarks, Board President Joel Cravens commented, “Regrettably, we made the difficult decision to close our Annual Meeting to the public again this year. As much as we would like to meet with our members face-to-face, rising health concerns in our region required the move to a Virtual meeting for the safety of our employees and members.”

Members voted for three positions on the LEC Board of Directors through the Absentee Ballot process. A total of 1,567 ballots were received. The results are:

 

District number 1        Brenda Nutter             1,120

Douglas Baker               429

 

District number 2        Darrel Bishop                 993

Ronald Melton               369

William Weaver             198

 

District number 3        Randall Little              1,031

Joanne Pollock               572

 

During the virtual meeting, members heard reports from Board President Joel Cravens, Board Treasurer Melvin Hoffman, CEO/General Manager Marc Roecker, and Chairman of the Committee on Nominations Mary Jo Tannehill.

At the conclusion of the meeting, 25 members drawn from those that voted were announced. The $100 checks for the winners will be mailed during the first week of September.

We want to thank everyone that viewed the virtual Annual Meeting and look forward to gathering again at the 2022 LEC Annual Meeting.

