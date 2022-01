The Laclede County Sheriffs’ office is asking for your help in finding a man wanted for a felony warrant.

Officials say 27-year-old Alexander Reed is wanted for failing to appear on a hit and run charge.

The Sheriff is asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

They’re also looking for information on his current clothing and vehicle.

You contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.