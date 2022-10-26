Laclede Voters Could Be Voting To Cut Taxes On Commercial Properties

Voters in one county in the Ozarks may have a chance to lower taxes.

The proposed tax cut would only apply to commercial property owners.

Election days is coming up in two weeks, and presiding commissioner Randy Angst says Laclede County has the 14th highest surtax rate in the state.

Currently, the county’s surtax rate is 1.03 a dollar and three cents for every hundred dollars in assessed property value. Some other counties in Missouri have a tax rate as low as 24 cents.

The ballot measure in Laclede County could reduce their commercial property tax rate down to .51 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value.

Critics say the measure could reduce revenue at a time when the needs of the community have only increased.