Prior to being named Executive Director of TCLA, Fitzpatrick served as the Director of Sales for Tri-County Lodging Association from 2010 to 2020 and most recently as TCLA’s Interim Director since December 2020.

“I am honored that the TCLA Board of Directors has entrusted me with this role and I am excited to keep the Lake of the Ozarks’ tourism and marketing efforts moving forward during these ever-changing and challenging times,” says Fitzpatrick.

“I came to the Lake 34 years ago for a 12-week internship and never thought a ’12-week stint’ would turn into a 34-year passion,” Fitzpatrick concludes.

The Tri-County Lodging Association, whose mission is to promote Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks as Mid-America’s premier vacation destination, group, golf and outdoors destination was formed in 1993 to fulfill the marketing and operational duties of the Lake of the Ozarks Area Business Districts of Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties. The business districts are funded through a lodging tax placed on overnight visitors staying in lodging facilities throughout the three-county area surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks. These funds are used to market the entire Lake area. As a result of these promotional efforts, Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks typically hosts approximately 5 million visitors annually, though in 2020 the number of Lake-area vacationers increased significantly.

“We are extremely fortunate and proud to have Lagina as our Executive Director,” says Sue Pierce, chairman of the Tri-County Lodging Association. “Throughout Lagina ‘s impressive career, she has always been an effective leader, demonstrating enthusiasm and passion for the Lake of the Ozarks.”